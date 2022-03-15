Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) Short Interest Down 27.0% in February

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 246,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 337,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $385,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rani Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Rani Therapeutics stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,057. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

