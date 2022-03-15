Rashid Wasti Sells 3,249 Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) Stock

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Rashid Wasti sold 3,249 shares of George Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.91, for a total transaction of C$506,562.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,325,263.90.

Rashid Wasti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Rashid Wasti sold 6,789 shares of George Weston stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.20, for a total transaction of C$1,074,022.52.

Shares of George Weston stock traded down C$1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$155.60. 227,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,776. The stock has a market cap of C$22.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$141.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$139.43. George Weston Limited has a 12-month low of C$100.69 and a 12-month high of C$159.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 616.62%.

WN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$162.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$171.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 price target (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$156.71.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

