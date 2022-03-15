RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Sell” from Brokerages

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €687.00 ($754.95).

RAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($571.43) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($890.11) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($842.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($820.88) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($697.80) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €629.60 ($691.87) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €725.17 and a 200 day moving average of €814.51. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($470.69) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($653.87).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.