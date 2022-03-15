Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Trading Up 10.5% This Week

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 18.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $129.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00045343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,650.30 or 0.06677229 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,667.04 or 0.99937988 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00040296 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

