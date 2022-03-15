Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC) Shares Down 4.2%

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.23 and last traded at $21.25. Approximately 27,703 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 12,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.79.

