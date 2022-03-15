Raymond James Boosts Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) Price Target to C$40.00

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Shares of TSE LIF traded down C$2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$38.76. The stock had a trading volume of 622,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,735. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$33.33 and a 12 month high of C$51.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.38.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

