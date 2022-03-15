Raymond James Cuts EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target to $17.00

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

EVCM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 21.08.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

EVCM stock opened at 12.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. EverCommerce has a 12 month low of 10.38 and a 12 month high of 23.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.96.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.06 by -0.08. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.