Raymond James Increases PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.25

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 58.23% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on shares of PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

PSH remained flat at $C$0.79 during trading on Tuesday. 328,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,114. The stock has a market capitalization of C$519.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.18. PetroShale has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

