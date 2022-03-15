Raymond James Lowers Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Price Target to C$14.00

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.63.

Shares of TSE:BLDP traded down C$0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,217. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.03. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.72. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$34.09.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

