Raze Network Hits Market Cap of $2.46 Million (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Raze Network has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $658,509.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 59% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00046225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,616.47 or 0.06668446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,220.53 or 0.99959081 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00040722 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

