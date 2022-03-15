Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Apr 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) declared a apr 22 dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 186.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.12. 3,919,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,167. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $61.43 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Realty Income by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 47,931 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on O. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

