Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of O opened at $65.75 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Realty Income by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 255,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Realty Income by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 201,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Realty Income by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

