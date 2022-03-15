Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 230,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $695,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Christopher Gibson sold 300,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $2,190,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Christopher Gibson sold 100,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $1,022,000.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34.

On Thursday, January 13th, Christopher Gibson sold 87,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $1,246,710.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Christopher Gibson sold 200 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000.00.

Shares of RXRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.25. 1,416,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,437. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $42.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $8,675,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $318,000. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

