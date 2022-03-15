Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Red Rock Resorts by 10.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 13.4% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $42.29 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.51. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.74.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Red Rock Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

