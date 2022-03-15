RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 12,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 267,230 shares.The stock last traded at $9.92 and had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,936,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 887,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. 66.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

