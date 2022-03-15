ReddCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,887.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.16 million and approximately $17,887.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,591.41 or 0.99813121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00068577 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00243368 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00011459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00128337 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00258453 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003987 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00033861 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

