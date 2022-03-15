ReddCoin Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $20,141.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,914.00 or 1.00041484 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00067552 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.00240475 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00011164 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.46 or 0.00260300 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00123804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003757 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00031597 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.