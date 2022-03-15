Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.21 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 82,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its position in AT&T by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 29,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 883,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,737,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 115,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 16,378 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 660,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,974,570. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

