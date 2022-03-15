Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $5.55 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $276.21. 81,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,221. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $263.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.09 and its 200-day moving average is $250.07. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $178.58 and a 52 week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.05, for a total value of $5,876,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,088 shares of company stock worth $123,661,296. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.