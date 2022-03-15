Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $7.66 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 0.6% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

PFE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.18. 995,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,400,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.