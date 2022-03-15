Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,941.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

O traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.93. 82,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918,133. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $61.43 and a 52 week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

