Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 772,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 23.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN traded up $4.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.48. 157,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,530. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.18. The company has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.