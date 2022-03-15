Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Purchases 849 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,661 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.32.

Shares of DIS traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865,876. The stock has a market cap of $243.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $198.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

