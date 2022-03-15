Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.2% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,528,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,826,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,456 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 588,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,451,000 after purchasing an additional 390,815 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 428.3% in the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 463,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after purchasing an additional 375,915 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $222,590,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 36.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $5.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.98. The stock had a trading volume of 61,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,525. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.59. The stock has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.21 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

