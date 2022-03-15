Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,280 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,378,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. McAdam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFLX traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,121,619. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $329.82 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $430.74 and its 200 day moving average is $555.93.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

