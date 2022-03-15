Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,497 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,013 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,497 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,331,000 after acquiring an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $2.57 on Tuesday, reaching $107.06. 254,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,003,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $140.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

