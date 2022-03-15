Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,033 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,622 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,033 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 62.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.80. The stock had a trading volume of 567,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,220,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

