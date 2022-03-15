Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 563 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,310 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 1.5% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $19,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after buying an additional 529,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after buying an additional 141,498 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $259.37. The stock had a trading volume of 56,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,626,484. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.67.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.