Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 43.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,482,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,957,000 after buying an additional 446,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,384,000 after buying an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $22,197,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,260,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,073,000 after buying an additional 375,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.79. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $69.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 25.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 111.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Bank of America lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

