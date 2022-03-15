Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.43 on Tuesday, hitting $270.28. 53,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $212.71 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.71.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

