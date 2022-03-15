REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) & Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Critical Review

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) and REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Canoo has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REE Automotive has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Canoo and REE Automotive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50 REE Automotive 1 0 3 0 2.50

Canoo presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 142.37%. REE Automotive has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 538.89%. Given REE Automotive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Canoo.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and REE Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -54.19% -40.93% REE Automotive N/A -351.83% -197.79%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canoo and REE Automotive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo $2.55 million 521.24 -$346.77 million ($1.52) -3.66 REE Automotive $10,000.00 56,401.74 -$9.70 million N/A N/A

REE Automotive has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canoo.

Summary

REE Automotive beats Canoo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

