REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Trading Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $2.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. REE Automotive traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 3,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,175,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on REE. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, REE Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,587,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 3,960.7% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 11,694,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,281,000 after buying an additional 11,406,774 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 653.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,094,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,273,000 after buying an additional 4,418,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,988,000. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

