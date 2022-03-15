Reflexer Ungovernance Token Hits Market Capitalization of $18.21 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a market cap of $18.21 million and $146,305.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $100.08 or 0.00255471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,142.53 or 0.99915132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00069839 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00021534 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000049 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 999,715 coins and its circulating supply is 181,967 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

