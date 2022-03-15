Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Regions Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,182,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,159,000 after acquiring an additional 311,615 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,659,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,006,000 after buying an additional 805,591 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,734,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,021,000 after acquiring an additional 472,102 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regions Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,185,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $287,433,000 after buying an additional 137,074 shares during the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

