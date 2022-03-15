Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 920,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Relx were worth $26,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RELX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,754,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Relx by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares in the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of RELX opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Relx Plc has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,750 ($35.76) to GBX 2,730 ($35.50) in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,500 ($32.51) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,788.00.

Relx Profile (Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.