Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Down 24.2% in February

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the February 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REMYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.78. 68,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,090. Rémy Cointreau has a 52-week low of $17.98 and a 52-week high of $24.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.