Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.11 and last traded at $17.11. 820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.63.

Get Renaissance International IPO ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 157.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renaissance International IPO ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Renaissance International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth $2,314,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renaissance International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.