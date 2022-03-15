Renee Gaeta Sells 2,000 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $24,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Renee Gaeta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Renee Gaeta sold 2,000 shares of SeaSpine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $24,120.00.

NASDAQ:SPNE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,712. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The company has a market capitalization of $406.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 20.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

