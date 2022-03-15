Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 393,200 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 308,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Repro Med Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. Repro Med Systems has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90 and a beta of 0.36.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Repro Med Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

