Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Village Farms International (VFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Village Farms International (NASDAQ: VFF):

3/10/2022 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

3/7/2022 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $12.75 to $9.30. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/2/2022 – Village Farms International was given a new $19.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Village Farms International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

2/3/2022 – Village Farms International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

1/31/2022 – Village Farms International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VFF traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $4.41. 29,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,612. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $388.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 3.23. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Get Village Farms International Inc alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 372.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.