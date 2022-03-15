Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 1.3%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $230.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12.
About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reserve Petroleum (RSRV)
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
- United Airlines Stock is Looking Like a Bargain Down Here
- Insiders Sell, Institutions Buy Ciena Corporation
- Mosaic Stock is Finally Giving a Pullback Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Reserve Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reserve Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.