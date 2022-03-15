Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Shares Down 1.3%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $230.00 and last traded at $230.00. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $233.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.12.

About Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV)

The Reserve Petroleum Co engages in the oil and natural gas exploration and development. It manages minerals with a focus on the Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, and South Dakota regions. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

