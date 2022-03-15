Reviewing National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for iSpecimen and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

iSpecimen presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Given iSpecimen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than National Research.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A National Research 25.32% 48.29% 24.71%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iSpecimen and National Research’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.91 -$8.96 million N/A N/A National Research $147.95 million 6.29 $37.47 million $1.47 24.88

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

National Research beats iSpecimen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iSpecimen (Get Rating)

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About National Research (Get Rating)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations. The company was founded by Michael D. Hays in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

