Revomon Price Down 3.4% This Week (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Revomon has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and approximately $655,910.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Revomon has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,620.90 or 0.06690357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,349.37 or 1.00446954 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00039986 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.