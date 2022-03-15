Richard A. Hoker Sells 4,085 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Industries stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The stock had a trading volume of 317,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,443. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CF. BOKF NA increased its holdings in CF Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 89,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,152,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

