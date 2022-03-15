Richard N. Massey Buys 50,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALIT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 1,896,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alight by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,457,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,370,000 after buying an additional 101,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Alight by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,377,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 695,128 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Alight by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,145 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its stake in Alight by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alight by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

