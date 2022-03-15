Richard N. Massey Buys 50,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.92 per share, for a total transaction of $446,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of ALIT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. 1,896,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $13.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
