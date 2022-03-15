Richard Thomas Williams Buys 25,000 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Stock

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) insider Richard Thomas Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $209,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Thomas Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Richard Thomas Williams purchased 15,000 shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00.

Shares of KNTE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,483. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,847,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,531,000 after purchasing an additional 781,620 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 521.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 79,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinnate Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KNTE. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Kinnate Biopharma from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

