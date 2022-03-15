Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Hits $1.60 on Top Exchanges

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 15th. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00004141 BTC on popular exchanges. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $6,719.92 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00044624 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.07 or 0.06535965 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,565.83 or 0.99785515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00040109 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

