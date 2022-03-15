Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $13.00

Rigel Finance (RIGEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 15th. Rigel Finance has a total market cap of $5,670.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rigel Finance has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003279 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00044880 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.02 or 0.06597868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,959.86 or 0.99464785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00039659 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

