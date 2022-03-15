RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.99 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.340-$0.340 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,428. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.78. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $98.91 and a fifty-two week high of $350.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 23.59% and a negative return on equity of 126.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $352.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $264.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $9,431,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,091,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.