Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 19.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.52) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,240 ($68.14) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,400 ($70.22) to GBX 5,900 ($76.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,700 ($87.13) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,317.50 ($69.15).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group stock traded down GBX 113 ($1.47) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,186 ($67.44). 3,518,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,479. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,532.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,086.51. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £84.04 billion and a PE ratio of 5.32.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($70.20), for a total transaction of £269.90 ($350.98).

About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.